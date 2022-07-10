Dawid Malan T20 ranking: Dawid Malan ICC Ranking in T20Is

Dawid Malan T20 ranking: The England Southpaw batter smashed his 12th T20I half-century during the third T20I versus India at Nottingham.

During the third T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Dawid Malan displayed some fearless batsmanship to bring up his 12th T20I half-century off mere 29 deliveries.

Coming in to bat at his usual no.3 in the order, the 34-year-old’s knock of 77 off 39 deliveries came to an end only after he left the lower middle order batters with a solid foundation to post in excess of the 200-run mark, with India playing only five bowlers today.

With England struggling to get on with their run rate after having posted 86/3 on the scoreboard after the end of 10 Overs, Malan took the mantle upon himself to smash the inexperienced pacers in particular for a total of 6 Fours and 5 Sixes at an impressive strike rate of 197.44.

Dawid Malan T20 ranking

The left-handed batter has been a consistent performer for England in the shortest format of the game for quite some time now. As of today, the 34-year-old is currently ranked 4th in the ICC Men’s T20I ranking for batters, with 728 points under his belt.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (818) and his opening partner in T20Is wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Rizwan (794) are currently placed at the first and second spot respectively, with South Africa’s Aiden Markram (757) taking the third spot.

It is worth of a mention that Malan had, in December 2020 attained the highest-ever rating points for batters (men) in the ICC T20I rankings with 915 rating points.

He had in fact, become the first men’s batter to cross the 900-point mark after Australian Aaron Finch’s 900-point achievement in July 2018.

As far as the ongoing third T20I is concerned, Malan’s 43-ball 84-run partnership alongside Liam Livingstone (42* off 29) for the 4th wicket was instrumental in England posting a humongous total of 215/7 in their 20 Overs.