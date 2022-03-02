Deepak Chahar Injury Update: What happened to Deepak Chahar? Will Deepak Chahar play IPL 2022 for CSK?

Deepak Chahar Injury Update: The Indian fast bowler might end up missing the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

India and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar is in likeliness of missing the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Only a speedy recovery will allow him to take part in the business end of the tournament.

Not part of Super Kings’ four retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month, Chahar was the centre of attraction at the auction becoming the second-costliest player after Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan (INR 15.25 crore).

Chahar, who had registered himself in the highest base price category of INR 2 crore, initiated a fierce bidding contest between Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals before Chennai bid the maximum amount of INR 14 crore. In what was the highest-ever auction buy for CSK, it also sky-rocketed Chahar’s price from INR 80 lakh (IPL 2018 auction).

Deepak Chahar Injury Update

Chahar, 29, had just begin to put on display his all-round skills at the highest level. It was during the third T20I between India and West Indies in Kolkata that Chahar suffered a quadricep tear to be ruled out of the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Cherry Up Soon 💪Wishing namma Deepak a speedy recovery! #INDvSL #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/2p3GwBLpcV — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 23, 2022

According to ESPNcricinfo, Chahar is currently undergoing a rehabilitation at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), Bengaluru. While Super Kings are waiting for a final assessment with respect to the extent of Chahar’s injury, it is quite unlikely that he will take part in the first half of IPL 2022.

Chennai, who had exhausted their quota of 25 players by spending a whopping INR 87.05 crore during the two-day auction, have enough Indian bowling resources namely KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Chowdhury.

CSK team 2022 players list

Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore), Robin Uthappa (INR 2 crore), Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.4 crore), Ambati Rayudu (INR 6.75 crore), Deepak Chahar (INR 14 crore), KM Asif (INR 20 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (INR 20 lakh), Shivam Dube (INR 4 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (INR 70 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (INR 1.5 crore), Simarjeet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Devon Conway (INR 1 crore), Dwaine Pretorius (INR 50 lakh), Mitchell Santner (INR 1.9 crore), Adam Milne (INR 1.9 crore), Subhranshu Senapati (INR 20 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (INR 20 lakh), Prashant Solanki (INR 1.2 crore), C Hari Nishaanth (INR 20 lakh), Narayan Jagadeesan (INR 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (INR 3.6 crore), K Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh).