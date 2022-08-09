Deepak Chahar sister movie name: Malti Chahar new movie to release on September 23

Deepak Chahar sister movie name: Elder sister of Indian cricketer will be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming movie.

India pacer Deepak Chahar will be returning to action during India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022 beginning later this month. Chahar, who turned 30 on Sunday, had been out of action since India’s home series against West Indies almost six months ago.

It was a quadricep tear followed by a back injury which made Chahar miss Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022, Indian Premier League 2022, South Africa’s tour of India 2022, India’s tour of Ireland 2022, India’s tour of England 2022 and India’s tour of West Indies 2022.

Also named among three standby players in India’s Asia Cup 2022 squad, Chahar would be keen to add to his 27 white-ball matches for India in the near future. Chahar’s performance in Zimbabwe might also earn him a spot in India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad especially if pacer Harshal Patel doesn’t recover from a rib injury on time.

Deepak Chahar sister movie name

Chahar, who married fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj in June this year, will be seeing her elder sister Malti Chahar making her debut as a lead actress in the upcoming Hindi movie titled ‘Ishq Pashmina’.

Malti Chahar, who has been a regular support for her brother from the stands especially during IPL matches, had made her debut in Bollywood in Anil Sharma’s ‘Genius’ (2018).

Having most recently featured in a single track titled ‘Nishani’, Malti Chahar-starer Ishq Pashmina will release in cinema halls across the world on September 23. Readers must note that a couple of other Hindi movies are also scheduled to release on the same date.

Actor Bhavin Bhanushali, who was earlier seen in Akiv Ali’s ‘De De Pyaar De’ (2019), will also be playing a lead role in Ishq Pashmina.