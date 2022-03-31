“Dhoni finish nahi, finisher hai” Mohammad Kaif eulogizes MS Dhoni for his superb cameo with bat vs LSG in IPL 2022

Mohammad Kaif eulogizes MS Dhoni as latter played a lovely cameo at the death during CSK versus LSG IPL 2022 match.

During the seventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a mammoth total of 210/7 in their 20 Overs after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul opted to field first.

Apart from yet another disappointment for previous season Orange Cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad (1 off 4), who was Run-Out during the 3rd Over, everything went the CSK way as each batter contributed to the total while playing at remarkable strike-rates.

However, it was MS Dhoni’s lovely little cameo (16* off 6) at the death, that set the social media ablaze again, especially the moment the 40-year-old smashed Avesh Khan for a first-ball Six over the extra cover region.

Interestingly enough, today’s instance was the first time ever in IPL history, that the wicket-keeper batter had commenced his innings with a Six.

Mohammad Kaif eulogizes MS Dhoni

While Dhoni hit a Four the very next delivery as well, his boundary off the last delivery of the innings couldn’t stop the fans and experts from bringing back the ‘best finisher’ tag that is associated with the former CSK skipper.

In line with the sentiments, former India batter and gun fielder Mohammad Kaif also took to his social media handle to praise the finishing ability of the man, while also exclaiming that the picture of MS Dhoni’s Cricketing career isn’t over yet.

Dhoni finish nahi, finisher hai. Not out again, picture aabhi bahut baaki hai. @msdhoni — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 31, 2022

Courtesy of the last ball boundary, Dhoni also went on to become only the 34th player in the history of T20, to complete 7,000 runs in the format.