DJ Bravo retires from international cricket: Will Bravo play for CSK in IPL 2022?

DJ Bravo has announced his retirement from international cricket, but will he play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022?

West Indies lost their league game against Sri Lanka and got knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After the game, their star all-rounder DJ Bravo confirmed that he will not play international cricket anymore after the T20 World Cup.

“I think the time has come,” Bravo said.

“I’ve had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.”

“To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain [Daren Sammy] on the left here.”

“For me now I want to try and pass on whatever experience and information I have with the younger players,” he said.

Will DJ Bravo play for CSK?

After Bravo’s retirement, there has been a lot of questions about him playing in the T20 leagues. Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2021, and Bravo has been one of their key players in the team.

Bravo has clearly mentioned that he will only retire from International cricket. He will be available to play franchise cricket all over the world, and IPL will be at the top of his list. He won the CPL 2021 with St Kitts, whereas he also won the IPL 2021 trophy.

DJ Bravo is a fan favourite at Chennai, and he proved his death-bowling class in the 2021 season as well. In IPL, Bravo has scalped 167 wickets, whereas he has scored 1537 runs with the bat.

However, it is not confirmed that whether he will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 or not. There is a mega-auction next season, and the Chennai Super Kings have not revealed their retentions yet. Apart from Chennai, Bravo has also played for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions in the last.

Dwayne Bravo T20 Records

No one in the world has won more T20 trophies than DJ Bravo. He has scalped 553 T20 wickets, whereas he has scored 6617 runs with the bat. He is the highest wicket-taker in the history of T20 cricket.