“Don’t agree with it but have to accept it”: Usman Khawaja calls out soft signal post Fawad Ahmed’s debatable catch in BBL 11 Knockout

Usman Khawaja calls out soft signal: The captain of Sydney Thunder was involved in a controversial dismissal in BBL 11 Knockout.

During the Knockout of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne, Sydney Thunder captain Usman Khawaja (23) was involved in a controversial dismissal.

It all happened on the third delivery of the seventh over when Khawaja had hit a shot towards short third man which led to the fall of his wicket.

Adelaide Strikers spinner Fawad Ahmed, who was fielding at short third man, dived and tumbled at the same time to claim a catch. Khawaja, who was given out on the field as a soft signal, had to walk back to the pavilion despite initial replays almost confirming the ball touching the grass before being caught by Ahmed.

However, the absence of conclusive evidence for third umpire Ben Treolar resulted in him not overturning the decision at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Usman Khawaja calls out soft signal post Fawad Ahmed’s debatable catch at MCG

Speaking to host broadcaster Fox Cricket after getting out, Khawaja vocally disagreed with the umpire’s decision but also accepted it at the same time due to no other option. Khawaja, 35, also complaint about the umpires not being able to give him a “direct answer”.

“No. I didn’t [think I was out]. I thought, at the end of the day, soft signal cost me. Never been a big fan of soft signal. Look, when they give it out on the field. It makes it hard to overturn that. I accept the umpire’s decision,” Khawaja told Fox Cricket.

“I don’t agree with it, but I have to accept it” Classy stuff from Usman Khawaja on his controversial dismissal at the MCG tonight #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/BP3AWmWDDn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 23, 2022

Chasing a 185-run target, Thunder fell short by 6 runs despite a 90-run partnership for the third wicket between Jason Sangha (61) and Alex Ross (56). Strikers pacer Harry Conway, who defended 14 runs in the final over, was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-33-2. Apart from Conway, Adelaide captain Peter Siddle also contributed with a couple of wickets.