Dubai International Stadium average score: Highest successful run chase in Dubai T20s

Dubai International Stadium average score: The SportsRush brings you the details about the average score and highest run-chase in Dubai.

Dubai International Stadium is set to host the blockbuster encounter between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. The first match of the tournament between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan was dominated by the Afghan bowlers.

Both Pakistan and India played their last game against each other at this very ground only in the T20 World Cup last year. Pakistan easily won that match by 10 wickets, and this match is a great chance for the Indian team to take revenge. The stadium is expected to be jam-packed for the game.

Dubai International Stadium has hosted a lot of T20 matches as apart from the international games, this ground has hosted a lot of PSL and IPL games as well. This ground has hosted a total of 76 T20Is so far, where 40 have been won by the chasing teams and 36 have been won by the teams batting first.

The average 1st innings T20I score at this ground is 143 runs, which suggests that the run-scoring has not been that easy here, and the teams generally prefer to bowl first. 211/3 by Sri Lanka is the highest T20I score achieved here. In T20 domestic matches, the average 1st innings score has been 155 runs, and the chasing teams have done well there as well.

The highest T20I chase at this ground has been achieved by Afghanistan when they chased the target of 180 runs against UAE. UAE scored 179 runs in the 1st innings courtesy of a half-century from Shaiman Anwar, Afghanistan made 183 runs in 19.4 overs, where Najibullah Zadran scored a half-century.

In IPL 2022, Chennai chased the target of 179 runs without losing a single wicket courtesy of an unbeaten partnership of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. This is the highest T20 domestic chase at this venue.