DY Patil Stadium pitch report Gujarat vs Punjab 2022: GT vs PBKS DY Patil pitch report today IPL match

DY Patil Stadium pitch report Gujarat vs Punjab 2022: The venue will host its fifteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 48th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai.

With eight wins from nine matches, GT are looking unstoppable at the moment, with just a win away from securing their playoffs berth in their maiden season of the marquee league. While it is their bowling line-up which was the most talked about aspect of the game before the commencement of the season, it their batting, especially the middle-order, which has won them some tight, close games while chasing.

The PBKS, on the other hand, despite a strong core of players in both the departments, have failed to live up to the expectations so far. With 4 wins off 9 matches, they have blown hot and cold so far, as they find themselves at the bottom half of the table at the 7th spot.

While GT would play their 4th match of the ongoing season at the DY Patil Stadium, PBKS would step on the venue for the third time.

DY Patil Stadium pitch report Gujarat vs Punjab 2022

With the league into its second-half of the season, the nature of the pitch for today’s match between GT and PBKS would again be two-paced.

As the encounter between the two sides would be played on the used Red soil pitch, expect the spinners to come into their own and boss the proceedings on a track which is again expected to be dry and abrasive, akin the previous match between RR and MI at this venue last Saturday.

With the dew also highly likely to make an appearance, it will be a challenge for the bowlers trying to defend their team’s first innings total.

Total in the vicinity of the 160-run mark is expected to be on the cards for the team batting first.