SRH vs GT highlights 2022 Hotstar: Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia yesterday match batting highlights

SRH vs GT highlights 2022 Hotstar: The Wankhede crowd was witness to yet another nerve-wracking game that went down to the wire.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Gujarat Titans (GT) yet again ended up on the desired side of the result, as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in another humdinger of a last-ball thriller by 5 wickets.

The win has meant that GT reclaim the top spot in the points table while also breaking SRH’s five-match winning streak.

En route the target of 196 handed by SRH after they were put in to bat for the first time in this season, the GT opening duo of Shubman Gill (22 off 24) and Wriddhiman Saha (68 off 38) got off to a flier as they posted a 69-run stand for the first wicket in mere 7.4 Overs.

However, tables turned pretty soon with the arrival of the Jammu and Kashmir express pacer Umran Malik, as he dismissed all of the top-5 Gujarat batters to bring his side right back into the contest.

By the time he finished his fiery spell – 4-0-25-5 which constituted of four ‘bowled’ dismissals at a sheer raw pace, GT needed another 56 runs off the final 4 Overs.

However, the match is never over as long as a certain Rahul Tewatia is out in the middle. It looked done and dusted for GT with them requiring as many as 22 runs off the final Over.

But, a first ball Six by Tewatia (40* off 21), followed by 3 Sixes by the Afghan superstar Rashid Khan (31* off 11) of an ever-nervous Marco Jansen (4-0-63-0), who bowled the worst bowling spell during a chase in the IPL, meant that GT went over the line yet again off the final delivery of the match.

The Rashid-Tewatia duo together added 59* runs off 25 deliveries for the 6th wicket with Rashid finishing things off with a last ball Six with three runs required off it.

Earlier, on the back of a 96-run stand for the 3rd wicket between Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42) and Aiden Markram (56 off 40) and a killer blow by Shashank Singh (25* off 6) in the final Over of the innings, meant that SRH posted a good enough score of 195/6 after the end of 20 Overs.

🎼 Can we have this with Titanic theme playing in background please? 💙pic.twitter.com/BNI9fg61co — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 27, 2022

