Eden Park Auckland ODI records: List of batting and bowling records and stats in Auckland ODIs

Eden Park Auckland ODI records and stats: Eden Park will be hosting a Women’s ODI after as many as 22 years.

India Women and Australia Women will face each other in a high-profile contest in the 18th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

In what will be the first-ever match of this World Cup in Auckland, Eden Park will also be hosting its first-ever Women’s ODI after as many as 22 years. While this venue frequently hosts men’s international matches across formats, the prospect of World Cup WODI being played here has it in it to intrigue fans across the globe.

Eden Park Auckland ODI records and stats

Eden Park had hosted six WODIs between 1988-2000. India, who have played a solitary Women’s ODI at this venue, had ended up on the losing side.

Australia, on the other hand, have an impressive record at this venue. Out of their four Eden Park WODIs between 1988-1997, Australia had won three and lost just one match.

However, a 22-year gap between WODIs doesn’t make any team a favourite as far as the venue is concerned. In addition to the limited number of WODIs here, no player from the current Indian and Australian squads has ever played a WODI at this venue.

Hence, providing WODIs highest run-scorers, wicket-takers or highest innings totals Eden Park holds minute significance.

That being said, fans can go through our India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head piece for these two teams have played numerous WODIs in the recent past.

Readers must note that India Women and Australia Women have played seven WODIs in New Zealand till date. Contrary to India’s lone victory in 1995, Australia have won the remaining six matches. This India Women vs Australia Women WODI in New Zealand will be played after 19 years.