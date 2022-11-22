Eden Park Stadium pitch report: Auckland pitch report for IND vs NZ 1st ODI

A washout followed by a formidable victory, and then a tie via the DLS method. After three different results as such, team India lifted the T20I series 1-0 against New Zealand, with persistent rain dominating the headlines more than the expected Cricketing action.

However, the ‘Men in Blue’ would not complain especially after a couple of back-to-back setbacks in multi-nation tournaments, including the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

ALSO READ: Who won Man of the Series in India vs New Zealand T20I series?

The final leg of the tour now moves to the Eden Park in Auckland, where the two teams will face each other in the first of three-match ODI series, on November 25 (Friday).

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan in the batting department, while Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar in the bowling department, are not part of the ODI squad.

The side will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, with Rishabh Pant to remain as the vice-captain of the team.

As for New Zealand, wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham and pacer Matt Henry are included in the 13-member ODI squad, with Kane Williamson to continue as the skipper.

Eden Park Stadium pitch report

The Eden Park will yet again make use of the drop-in pitch, which has generally assisted the batters overall, with not much seam movement on offer for the pacers early on in the innings with the new ball.

However, the spinners do come into play as the match progresses, with the track developing the tendency to slow down.

The average score at this venue across 77 men’s ODI matches stands at 237 runs, with an average run rate of 4.74 runs per Over.

The previous ODI which took place at this venue was played between India and New Zealand, which the hosts had won by 22 runs, after posting 273/8 in the scoreboard after 50 Overs.