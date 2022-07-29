Renuka Singh husband: Renuka Singh Thakur hometown and family details

Renuka Singh husband: A valiant effort with the new ball from Renuka Singh went in vain during the Commonwealth Games opener.

A 34-ball half-century from the Aussie all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, and a couple of vital contributions from the lower-middle order helped Australia snatch victory from India’s grasp as the Commonwealth Games 2022 commences today in Birmingham.

En route the target of 155, the imperious Australian top-order was rattled by a dream spell of swing bowling from Renuka Singh, who got rid of the top-4 inside the first four Overs of the chase, to almost puncture the spirits of the Australian camp.

However, with Australia batting deep, Ashleigh Gardner (52* off 35), Grace Harris (37 off 20), and then Alana King (18* off 16) at no.9 in the order, nailed the chase by 3 wickets and with one Over to spare, to further stamp their authority before the Cricketing world as the undisputed world champions.

Apart from Renuka, who returned with her career-best T20I figures of 4-0-18-4, opener batter Shafali Verma (48 off 33) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34) were the other two standout performers for team India, although their efforts were just not enough before the mighty Aussies.

Renuka Singh Thakur hometown and family details

The 26-year-old right-arm medium fast bowler soon made headlines after a top-notch bowling effort which saw the end of one of the most feared quartet in women’s Cricket – Alyssa Healy (0 off 2), Beth Mooney (10 off 9), Meg Lanning (8 off 5), and Tahlia McGrath (14 off 8).

Renuka hails from the Parsa village (town Rohru) in the Shimla district of the state of Himachal Pradesh. The going was never easy for her ever since she lost her father Kehar Singh Thakur at the age of three.

Thakur used to work at the Himachal Pradesh irrigation and public health department in Rohru, and was then replaced by Renuka’s mother Sunita in the job as a class IV employee, post his demise.

Renuka’s elder brother Vinod Thakur also aimed at pursuing a career in Cricket, but had to sacrifice the same for his younger sister, as the family could not afford the huge cost involved with the sport.

Renuka Singh Thakur’s has to be the greatest international spell by anyone born in Shimla. Robin Jackman, Neville Tufnell, or Shafaqat Rana never had a spell this good. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 29, 2022

Renuka Singh husband

The 26-year-old’s current marital status is unmarried, and she has not made her relationship (if any) with anyone public on any social media platform either.