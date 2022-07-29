Edgbaston Birmingham T20 records: Edgbaston stadium T20 records and highest innings total in Women’s Cricket

Edgbaston Birmingham T20 records: The SportsRush brings you the T20 records at the Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham.

Australia Women will take on India Women in the inaugural match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The match will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the very same venue.

The Australian team won the world cup this year, and they are the favourites to clinch the gold medal. India Women could not do that well in the world cup, but a medal is expected from them as well. This can be a brilliant match between two fan-favourite teams.

Edgbaston Birmingham T20 records

Birmingham’s Edgbaston stadium is generally a brilliant track to bat on. There is an even bounce on the wicket, and the outfield is pretty quick as well. The smaller boundaries make the job even easier for the batters.

This ground has just hosted a single Women’s T20I so far, and it was a low-scoring encounter. England managed to score just 126 runs in the first innings, and the South African side could just manage to score 118 runs. Although, this match was played in 2014, and the surface has certainly changed.

Edgbaston hosted four matches of the Hundred Women’s competition last year, where three games were won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score was 132 runs, and Ovan Incvincibles recorded the highest chase of 133 runs against Birmingham Phoenix Women.

A total of 6 Men’s T20Is have been played here, and the teams batting first emerged victorious in all the matches. The average 1st innings score in Men’s T20Is has been 170 runs, which states that it is a really good batting track. England have recorded the highest total at this ground (221-5), whereas South Africa have recorded the lowest (90-5).

Aaron Finch has recorded the highest T20I individual score here, where he scored 84 runs in 41 balls against England. In Domestic T20s, Warwickshire scored 242/2 at this ground, where Brendon McCullum played a blinder of 158 runs in just 68 balls.