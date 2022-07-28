Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule Cricket: Commonwealth Games schedule India Women’s cricket team

Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule Cricket: The SportsRush brings you the schedule of the Indian Women’s Cricket team in the tournament.

Commonwealth Games 2022 are set to start in Birmingham, this tournament will mark the debut of Women’s cricket at the mega event. A total of 8 teams will take part in the tournament with a total of 16 matches. All the games will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The Indian team is placed alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados in Group B and a medal is definitely expected from them. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian side, whereas Smriti Mandhana will be a deputy in the tournament. The Indian team failed to impress in the World Cup, and this is a golden opportunity for them to leave that failure behind.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule Cricket

The Indian Women’s cricket team will start their campaign against Australia Women in the inaugural game of the tournament. This match can truly decide the fate of the tournament for the Indian team, if they can win this one, they will almost confirm their spot in the semis of the tournament.

A warm send off for #TeamIndia as they left for Birmingham this morning from Bengaluru. 👋👋💪 #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/Z6tcR3jcDf — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 24, 2022

On 31 July 2022, India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan, and it is said that the tickets are already sold out for this match. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST, and the Indian team would want to continue their dominance over their arch-rivals. The last league game of India will be up against Barbados Women on 3 August 2022.

If India can qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament, the knockout matches will be played on the 6th and 7th of August 2022.

Australia Women vs India Women: 29 July 2022, 4:30 PM IST

India Women vs Pakistan Women: 31 July 2022, 4:30 PM

India Women vs Barbados Women: 3 August 2022, 11:30 PM

** All the games will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham