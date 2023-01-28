Ekana Stadium Lucknow pitch report of 2nd T20: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

The 2nd T20I of the 3-match series between India and New Zealand at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. After a one-sided match in Ranchi, the fans will expect a close encounter here in Lucknow.

Team India lost the 1st T20I, and this is a do-or-die match for them. The spin duo of Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav was great in the last match, whereas Sundar contributed with the bat as well. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, the other batters of the side will have to step up in this match.

New Zealand’s performance as great in the first match, and they proved why they are such a lethal team in this format. Devon Conway has been in great form for the side, whereas Daryl Mitchell also played a match-winning knock in the last match. The Blackcaps would aim to seal the series here.

Ekana Stadium Lucknow pitch report of 2nd T20

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is hosting a T20I match after almost a year, where India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in that match. A total of 5 T20Is have been played so far at this venue, and it is interesting that all five of these matches have been won by the teams batting first.

The stat makes it clear that batting first is the key to winning here. This pitch looks brilliant to bat in the first innings, but it gets tougher as the match progresses. The pacers have done really at this ground as the soil here has been helpful for them, even the spinners can play a part later on.

The average 1st innings T20I score at this ground is 172 runs, which is a really good score. It is to be noted that dew may play a big part in this match, which may tempt the captains to bowl after winning the toss. The boundaries are not that huge here which will help the batters.