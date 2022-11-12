ENG vs PAK last 5 T20 match results: Pakistan vs England previous match results in 2022

First two Test Playing nations to take part in a seven-match bilateral T20I series, Pakistan and England wouldn’t have thought of facing each other for the eighth time within a couple of months (that too) in the final match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup.

Now that the same has happened, both the teams will be looking to extract maximum insights from their recent encounters against each other in spite of them having happened under completely different conditions.

Currently among the six teams to have won a T20 World Cup at least once, one out of Pakistan or England will become only the second team to lift this trophy for the second time. While Pakistan have defeated England to win an ODI Cricket World Cup in the past, both the nations will be clashing in yet another final at the same Melbourne Cricket Ground three decades down the line.

Set to face each for the first time in this World Cup, England and Pakistan will be playing a T20 World Cup match after a long 12-year gap. It is noteworthy that Pakistan have never defeated England in the history of T20 World Cups.

Pakistan, who have already defied all odds to reach this far in the tournament, should be a confident bunch of players having nothing to lose especially after considering their position on the points table for a large part of the Super 12 round.

England, meanwhile, will be looking to add a T20 World Cup to their cabinet to become the first team to win both the white-ball World Cups at the same. If it happens, the same will become a massive learning curve for all other teams regarding adapting to the modern-day limited-overs tempo.

ENG vs PAK last 5 T20 match results