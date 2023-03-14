Virat Kohli, who has been run out 12 times in ODIs, once faced the wrath of Shikhar Dhawan for running him out in Durban ODI

Indian batters Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are great friends both on and off the field. Both used to play domestic cricket for Delhi and they are friends since then. Dhawan is famous for his jolly nature, but once he got furious over Kohli over a silly run out in an ODI match against South Africa in Durban.

A run-out is considered the worst way to get out in any kind of format. Dhawan has been dismissed via run-out just six times in ODIs, whereas the count is 12 for Kohli. The first match of the six-match ODI series between India and South Africa was being played at the Kingsmead in Durban, and the incident happened in the same match.

Batting first, South Africa managed to score 269/8 in the first innings, where South African batter Faf du Plessis scored a century. The Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets between them. In reply, Dhawan was looking in a brilliant touch but was unlucky in his dismissal.

Virat Kohli once faced the wrath of Shikhar Dhawan

South African pacer Chris Morris came in to bowl the 13th over of the innings while Dhawan was on strike. On the second ball, Dhawan tried to flick the ball which took his inside edge and smashed the pads. Morris was busy appealing for an LBW, but in the meantime, Kohli was already halfway on the pitch.

Dhawan had no option but to sacrifice his wicket for captain Kohli. South African batter Aiden Markram aimed his throw to perfection and Dhawan was yards out. The southpaw was absolutely frustrated about the same and he even looked at Kohli to express his anger.

In the end, Kohli scored a brilliant century and helped India win the match by a margin of six wickets. He won the Man of the Match for scoring 120 runs in 112 balls.

Twitter reactions on Shikhar Dhawan & Virat Kohli run-out

Dear Shikhar Dhawan, you must be remember that Virat Kohli is the captain.#INDvSA — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 1, 2018

Kohli deserved the Man of the match award. Not only did he score a century but also took Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket. — Vaccinated Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) February 1, 2018

Rare moment where the batsman abusing after a run-out is not Kohli. #INDvSA — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2018

Never seen Dhawan that animated. Even after a horrible drop or shot, he is usually smiling. Looks pissed off now — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 1, 2018

Newton’s law of cricket

It states that KOHLI will remain at rest or in motion in a straight line in indecisiveness and will lead to run out the batsman at the other end#INDvSA #FreedomSeries — THE EYE DOCTOR 🇮🇳 (@sharad91mishra) February 1, 2018

