England Ashes squad 2021: England announce 17-member squad for Ashes 2021-22 without any major change

England Ashes squad: England have named a formidable 17-member squad for their most prestigious Test series to be played in December-January.

England have announced a formidable 17-member squad for the upcoming prestigious Ashes 2021-22 down under. While England have made three changes from the squad which was announced for the fifth Test against India last month, there hasn’t been any major or surprising change.

While all-rounder Moeen Ali has retired from Test cricket, another all-rounder Sam Curran has missed out on selection due to a “stress fracture” in his lower back. It is due to the same reason that the southpaw had been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

While spinner Dom Bess has made a comeback as Ali’s replacement, veteran pacer Stuart Broad has also been recalled after he sustained an injury during the India series.

“Nottinghamshire seamer Stuart Broad, who is to embark on his fourth Ashes tour, is making excellent progress from his torn right calf sustained in the summer during the Test series against India. Next week, he is set to return to bowling at The ECB Performance Centre in Loughborough, where the Ashes and Lions squads will prepare for the Australia tour,” ECB (England Cricket Board) said in a statement.

Batter Zac Crawley, who has played 15 Tests for England, has been included as a third change in addition to Bess and Broad. While vice-captain Jos Buttler has agreed to tour Australia, all-rounder Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the tour due to an “indefinite break” from cricket to address mental well-being and injury respectively.

England Ashes squad 2021-22

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Twitter reactions on England’s Ashes squad vs Australia:

1️⃣7️⃣ players

5️⃣ matches

1️⃣ prize 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/aYx5SodC0z — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 10, 2021

Full Ashes squad that are available for selection .. That’s great news .. once restrictions were relaxed no players could ever pull out of the greatest sporting contest of them all .. Can’t wait .. #Ashes @FoxCricket @bbctms .. Looking forward to getting down under 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 10, 2021

🚨 England have declared their squad for Ashes down under. No Ben Stokes for the visitors. Sam Curran also misses out due to injury concerns.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/xqZBGUMzcP — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) October 10, 2021

