"England Clearly Want To...": Michael Vaughan Takes A Dig At England Getting Bowled Out Before Lunch On Day 3 At Lord's

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has found a reason behind England getting bowled out in the first session of the third day of the ongoing second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord’s. In what isn’t an official reason, Vaughan was able to see the funny side of the situation in a bid to take a dig at Ben Stokes and his men not putting up a fight in the morning session today.

Resuming from their overnight score of 278/4, England lost six wickets for 47 runs in just over 15 overs to score a total of 325 in the first innings. 91 runs short of Australia’s first innings total of 416, the home team ended up handing a major advantage to the visitors.

Having bowled six overs at them before the lunch break, veteran English bowling pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad wasn’t able to cause any damage in the morning session.

Michael Vaughan Takes A Dig At England Getting Bowled Out Before Lunch, Day 3

Vaughan, who took to his preferred social media platform Twitter account, drew parallels between happenings of this day with the first day of the series.

For those who don’t know, England had declared with a well-set centurion and a couple of wickets in hand on the first day of the first match at Edgbaston in their attempt to pick early wickets in a handful of overs which Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja had to face.

Having said that, a major difference between the two innings is that they had declared in the last match as compared to getting all out on a Friday morning. Vaughan, in particular, had guaranteed against England declaring prematurely after the losing the Birmingham Test.

“England clearly want to be bowling when the lights are on and the clouds are around ..,” Vaughan tweeted.

What next for England at Lord’s?

Already trailing by 0-1 in a five-match series, England wouldn’t want to lose a second consecutive match in a home Ashes series. While the same would’ve brought them a plethora of criticism, their current style of play will further enhance the same.

Taking into consideration how there’s no doubt about the fact that England are on the back foot at the moment, they need a stupendous bowling or batting performance if they are to avoid another defeat.

While it is true that this English squad has generally been a good chasing unit, they wouldn’t want to risk chasing down a target in excess of 300 runs against this Australian bowling division.