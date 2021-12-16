England coach name latest: Who is England’s head coach and other support staff for Ashes 2021-22?

England’s head coach: England men’s cricket team have traveled to Australia for Ashes 2021-22 with a star-studded support staff.

The first day of the ongoing second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Adelaide was such that Australia didn’t dominate in a one-sided manner despite losing just two wickets but scoring only 221 runs in 89 overs.

Individual Test half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (95*) and David Warner (95) formed highlights on Day 1 which ended up being dull despite the presence of some eye-catching moments.

In addition to debatable bowling changes and fielding dismissals, what hurt England the most was wicket-keeper Jos Buttler dropping Labuschagne not once but twice. While Buttler commenced his day with a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Australia opening batter Marcus Harris (3) in the eighth over, it all went downhill for the experienced campaigner form thereon.

“Everyone thinks it’s the hands that get you the catch, it’s not, it’s your footwork” “There were a couple of takes where he had a dive, that’s lazy wicketkeeping. You want to dive as little as possible”@MattPrior13 breaks down Buttler’s technique. This is class 👏#Ashes pic.twitter.com/sUVZPnm5yD — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 16, 2021

“Dropped catches hurt us. Jos [Buttler] will have to clear his mind and go again. No one means to drop catches but that’s the game and sometimes it can happen to you. We need to get around him and support him,” England assistant coach Graham Thorpe told TMS after stumps on Day 1.

England’s head coach and other support staff for Ashes 2021-22

Thorpe, a former English batter himself, is among the two assistant coaches for England on this tour. The 52-year old is sharing his position with former England captain Paul Collingwood. As far as the head coach of England’s cricket team, Chris Silverwood continues to lead the support staff for the visitors.

Head coach – Chris Silverwood

Assistant coaches – Paul Collingwood, Graham Thorpe

Pace bowling coach – Jon Lewis

Spin bowling coach – Jeetan Patel

Wicket-keeping consultant – James Foster