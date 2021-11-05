England cricket team coaching staff: Full list of England’s coaches and support staff for Ashes 2021-22

England cricket team coaching staff: England men’s team will be accompanied by four former international cricketers as part of their support staff.

England, who are currently calling the shots in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, have a crucial couple of months coming up as this World Cup will be followed by an all-important Ashes series down under.

The five-match Test series will be played between December 8 – January 18 as England will look to regain the urn. England, who had last won an Ashes series in 2015, had last won it on away soil in 2010-11.

The build-up of this Ashes series hasn’t been a smooth one due to non-cricket reasons. Australia’s strict quarantine-related rules amidst a global pandemic had almost put an end to Ashes 2021-22 prospects. However, negotiations had their way eventually as ECB (England Cricket Board) announced a first-choice 17-member squad for arguably the biggest Test series in cricket.

England cricket team coaching staff

England, who will soon reach Australia with their Test specialists and Lions squad, have announced a list of support staff members who will be accompanying the senior men’s squad and the Lions squad to Australia.

Much like the multi-format players, senior men’s head coach and assistant coach will also be traveling to Australia after the completion of the World Cup in the UAE.

Readers must note that there hasn’t been any surprising addition or omission to England’s regular coaching setup. It’s just that a couple of premier events slated to be played one after the other have distributed workload among coaches and consultants.

“The coaching team selected has an excellent blend of credentials grounded in experiences through the England pathway and the wider county game. In addition to the specialist expertise, we have individuals in our coaching team that have experienced success in Australian conditions, which will benefit the players’ preparation ahead of the Ashes and Lions competitive experiences.

“For the period up until the end of the warm-up matches, the coaching team will assist both groups of players. However, once we start the final build-up to the first Ashes Test, we will then split into two distinct groups with the Lions preparing for their four-day match against Australia A on 9 December,” ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said in a statement.

Full list of England’s coaches and support staff for Ashes 2021-22

Head coach – Chris Silverwood

Assistant coaches – Paul Collingwood, Graham Thorpe

Pace bowling coach – Jon Lewis

Spin bowling coach – Jeetan Patel

Wicket-keeping consultant – James Foster

Full list of England Lions’s coaches and support staff for Australia tour

Batting consultant – Jonathan Trott

Fielding coach – Carl Hopkinson

Wicket-keeping consultant – Bruce French

Coaching consultant – Ant Botha

Spin bowling consultant – Min Patel