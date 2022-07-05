England cricket Tests 2022 results: England Test matches 2022 all match result

England cricket Tests 2022 results: England have made amends to their form in Test cricket during the ongoing summer season.

England captain Ben Stokes has credited batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow for their individual centuries played a vital role in the team sealing a record-breaking 378-run chase against India in Birmingham today.

Stokes, who talked about his job becoming easier due to heroic effort such as a match-winning 315-ball 269-run fourth-wicket partnership between Root and Bairstow, also acknowledged hard work put in by opening batters Alex Lees and Zac Crawley during a 107-run opening partnership yesterday.

“When you have clarity like we have in the dressing room, it makes chasing totals like this easier. 378 would have been scary five weeks ago but now it’s all good,” Stokes told Sky Sports after England beat India by 7 wickets to draw level the five-match series 2-2.

“Jonny [Bairstow] and [Joe] Root will get all the credit but the precedent was set up by the way the openers played against [Jasprit] Bumrah and [Mohammed] Shami with the new ball. It is all about taking wickets and taking ten wickets.”

England cricket Tests 2022 results

England, who’ve entered the Bazball era under new head coach Brendon McCullum, have become the first-ever team to seal four consecutive 250+ run-chases in Test cricket. England’s refreshing approach to Test cricket has seen them turning the tables in the ongoing summer season.

Having lost two and drawn three out of their first five Test matches in 2022, England have now won four on the trot since the arrival of McCullum.

“We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is played in England. All our plans from the last four-five weeks is what we want to take ahead. Bowling on the top of off isn’t important, it is all about taking ten wickets. We know that we want to give some new life to Test cricket,” Stokes added.

Set to host South Africa for a three-match Test series at the end of the English summer, it would be interesting to see how the same pans out for England.