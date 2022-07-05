Highest Test run chase vs India: Highest successful run chase in Test 4th innings vs India

Highest Test run chase vs India: The visiting team will have to bowl exceptionally well in order to avoid a defeat today.

During the fifth day of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India in Birmingham, England have been able to hit boundaries frequently to start their journey of a historic chase in the best possible manner.

Having done most of the hard work yesterday, all England needed to seal a 378-run target today was 119 runs. With seven wickets in hand and Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow unbeaten, England have started to prove as to why everyone was labeling them as favourites since Stumps, Day 4.

India, who opened the bowling with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami on Day 5, leaked a couple of boundaries in the second over bowled by Shami. At least a boundary each in the next four overs have further tightened England’s grip on the match as they need less than 100 runs now.

Root and Bairstow, both of whom had scored individual half-centuries in a potentially match-winning partnership on Monday, are nearing their centuries today. Considering the assured manner in which both the right-handed batters have batted this morning, expect them to reach the three-figure mark without a lot of discomfort.

Assuming that England manage to stage a victory at Edgbaston today, it will be their fourth run-chase in a row this summer. Additionally, it will also be the second-highest run-chase in England, England’s highest-ever Test run-chase, highest-ever run-chase at Edgbaston and highest-ever Test run-chase against India.

Hard to remember a Test team that has chased targets down with such relish and swagger. England are doing it fourth time in a row. It’s more than a spectacle — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) July 5, 2022

Highest Test run chase vs India