India vs England all Test series results: Who has won more Test series between India and England?

India vs England all Test series results: The SportsRush brings you the all test series results of England and India.

England defeated India by seven wickets in the Birmingham test to level the series 2-2. The four tests of the series were played last year, whereas the fifth test was rescheduled to this year.

India managed to score 416 runs in the 1st innings, courtesy of centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. England could score just 245 runs and India took a decent lead. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half-centuries in the 2nd innings to give England a target of 378 runs.

The highest total chased in England before this match was 369 runs, but England broke the record and chased the target easily. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root scored their individual hundreds to seal the game for the hosts.

India vs England all Test series results

A total of 35 test series have been played so far between England and India, where England have won 19, India have won 11 and five of them have ended in a draw. So, the English team has dominated the Indian team in the overall test series played between them since 1932.

A total of 19 test series have been played in England between both sides, where the English team has dominated fully. Team India has just managed to win three-test series in England i.e. 1971, 1986 and 2007, whereas England have won 15 of them. This 2022 series is the first time that a series has been drawn in England between these two sides.

England win the Edgbaston Test by 7 wickets. A spirited performance by #TeamIndia as the series ends at 2-2. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fNiAfZbSUN — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2022

In India, 16 test series have been played between both sides, and India have dominated in their home conditions. India have won 8 of those series, whereas England have won just four. A total of four series ended in a draw.

In this century, 12 test series have been played between both teams, where India have won five, England have won four and three of them have ended in a draw.