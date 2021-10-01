Eoin Morgan IPL 2021 runs: How many runs has KKR captain Morgan scored in IPL 2021?

Eoin Morgan IPL 2021 runs: The captain of Kolkata Knight Riders has struggled for runs in Indian Premier League 2021.

During the 45th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was dismissed for another low score which makes it his fourth single-digit return in the second leg of this season.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 15th over ahead of Dinesh Karthik and Tim Seifert, Morgan had to walk back to the pavilion for 2 (2) after being found wanting in front of the stumps against Punjab Kings fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

It all happened on the penultimate over of the 16th over when Morgan’s attempt of shuffling across the crease cost him his wicket. With Shami bowling a fuller delivery on the stumps, Morgan missing the ball altogether left him with no option than to walk back to the pavilion.

Given Morgan’s lean patch in the biggest T20 competition, questions have already started to surround him with respect to his position in the Playing XI despite being the captain.

After being asked to bat first by Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul, Knight Riders have managed to score 165/7 in 20 overs primarily due to a 72-run partnership for the second wicket between Venkatesh Iyer (67) and Rahul Tripathi (34). With bowling figures of 4-0-32-3, Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh was the pick of their bowlers.

Eoin Morgan IPL 2021 runs

In the 12 matches that Morgan has played this season, his 109 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 10.90 and 100.92 respectively. In 46 IPL innings for Kolkata over the years, Morgan has scored 969 runs at an average and strike rate of 24.85 and 126.67 respectively.

Twitter reactions on Eoin Morgan:

With this sort of form, Eoin Morgan should become England’s mentor in T20 World Cup.#IPL2021 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) October 1, 2021

Eoin Morgan isn’t close to being good enough to get in the England T20 team on his batting. It is an odd thing where his moralising, his personal veto, is keeping better players out of the team — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) October 1, 2021

Eoin Morgan Average Batting Impact in all T20s: 2018: +0.8

2019: +7.3

2020: +6.5

2021: -1.8 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 1, 2021

An average of 10.90 from 11 innings. At this rate, Eoin Morgan might drop himself, just like some captains have done in the past. #KKRvsPBKS — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) October 1, 2021

