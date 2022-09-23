“Everything is going to be for Jhulu di”: Smriti Mandhana vows to dedicate the Lord’s ODI against England to Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami will be playing her last international match against England at the Lord’s cricket ground on Saturday.

Indian Women will take on England Women in the 3rd match of the 3-match ODI series at the Lord’s cricket stadium in London on Saturday. The Indian team has already won the series, and they will be looking to white-wash the home team at the Mecca of cricket.

This match will be the last international match of Indian legend Jhulan Goswami. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed in the last ODI that the Lord’s ODI will be Jhulan’s last match. It was assumed that ICC Women’s World Cup was the last tournament of Jhulan, but it surprised everyone when her name was included in the England ODIs.

It will be fitting for the Indian legend to play her last match at the Lord’s, and the side would want to give her a winning farewell. Goswami announced her T20 retirement in 2018.

Smriti Mandhana vows to dedicate the Lord’s ODI to Jhulan Goswami

Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the series shared a video of Jhulan Goswami as a tribute to the legendary Indian pacer who will be playing her last international match for the Indian team. Indian batter Smriti Mandhana also replied to that tweet and said that everything in the Lord’s ODI will be for Jhulan Goswami.

“Everything is going to be for Jhulu Di,” Smriti Mandhana tweeted.

Everything is going to be for jhulu di🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/6FppjigZRH — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) September 23, 2022

Goswami will bid adieu to the game after serving the Indian cricket team for over 19 years. The tall lanky pacer is the highest wicket-taker in the history of Women’s ODI cricket with 253 wickets, and she is the first ever bowler in women’s cricket history to cross the mark of 250 ODI wickets.

Jhulan won the ICC Women’s cricketer of the year award in 2007, where the got felicitated with the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri in 2010 and 2012, respectively. A biopic is also being made on the Indian pacer named “Chakda Express” where Anushka Sharma is playing the lead role.