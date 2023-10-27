“Facing The Best”: Fan Explains Why Rohit Sharma Isn’t Struggling Against Swing In 2023 World Cup

If a fan on X (formerly Twitter) is to be believed, India captain Rohit Sharma isn’t struggling against swing bowling in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 because of his preparation in the nets before matches. This assumption was made after a video of Sharma batting against his predecessor Virat Kohli started doing rounds across social media platforms this morning.

It is to be noted that the Indian cricket team is currently training for their next league match to be played against England in Lucknow on Sunday. In what was a mandatory training session unlike the ones on the eve of the match, all the Indian cricketers were seen making their presence felt.

Sharma, who usually starts the Indian nets because of his role of an opening batter, was giving respect to the former Indian captain in the few deliveries he bowled to him.

For the unversed, Kohli had bowled in an ODI World Cup for the first time in the last eight years against Bangladesh in Pune last week. Not known for his bowling primarily because of an unusual action, the below mentioned user uploaded the post under the umbrella of sarcasm.

“This is why Rohit hasn’t been susceptible to swing this tournament. He is facing the best in the nets,” read a post on X.

Apart from his skipper, Kohli also bowled to opening batter Shubman Gill yesterday. In another video uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Team India, specialist batters such as Kohli, Gill and Suryakumar Yadav were also bowling in a presumable “bowl out”. On the contrary, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were bowling with their non-bowling arm in the same competition.

Forget Struggle, Rohit Sharma Is Among The Top Batters In This World Cup

Rohit Sharma, who had laid emphasis on not wanting to repeat the 2019 World Cup script before the commencement of 2023 World Cup, is the fourth-highest (second-highest among Indians) run-scorer in the tournament at the moment.

Having claimed to change his batting approach by providing a quickfire start to the team and not caring for personal milestones, Sharma’s revamped ploy is finally reaping fruits for India in an ICC tournament.

Sharma, whose 311 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 62.20 and 133.47 respectively including one century and half-century each, has also hit the most sixes in this World Cup thus far. Had it not been for a selfless urge to always attack the bowlers, the 36-old player would’ve easily scored many more runs till now.