Faf du Plessis BBL 12: Will Faf du Plessis play in Big Bash League 2022-23?

Faf du Plessis BBL 12: Former South African batter Faf du Plessis is the first player to register for the BBL International draft.

Big Bash League season 12 is set to start in December 2022, and the preparations have started for the same. The TV ratings of BBL have fallen down drastically, whereas the grounds have also been empty. The lack of international stars is seen as the main reason for the same, and the majority of the Aussie players stay busy on the national duty.

To counter the problem of the international stars, BBL has introduced an international player’s draft for the very first time to attract the T20 stars around the world, and they have already got some brilliant registrations for the same.

Faf du Plessis BBL 12

The star overseas players have started registering for the international draft of the Big Bash League. Former South African batter, Faf du Plessis is the first name to register for the draft. Faf du Plessis is one of the most prolific T20 players around and his inclusion is a very big deal for the Big Bash League.

Faf, who led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recent IPL 2022 holds a brilliant record in the T20 format. He has scored 7608 T20 runs at 31.18, courtesy of 3 centuries and 48 half-centuries. This will be the first stint for Faf du Plessis in the BBL. There will be many teams who will be after Faf in the draft.

Faf du Plessis is followed by two more South Africans in the nominations. Batter Rilee Rossouw and bowler Merchant de Lange have also registered for the draft along with former South Africa and current Namibia all-rounder David Wiese.

Rossouw is in brilliant form for Somerset in the ongoing T20 Blast, where he has scored 498 runs at a strike-rate of 191.53, courtesy of six half-centuries. Merchant de Lange is also playing for the Somerset, and he has scalped eight wickets in five matches so far in the T20 Blast.

David Wiese is a T20 veteran, and he has played T20 cricket all around the globe. Wiese has scored 3324 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 142.47, whereas he has scalped 229 wickets with his pace bowling.