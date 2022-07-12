Fastest 150 wickets in odi: Fewest matches to reach 150 ODI wickets full list

Fastest 150 wickets in odi: While Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show tonight, Mohammed Shami registered a new ODI record as well.

During the first ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at the Kennington Oval in London, team India have annihilated Jos Buttler’s men by 10 wickets to go 1-0 up in the three match ODI series.

The show stoppers of the day were the Indian pace battery led by Jasprit Bumrah, who not only breathed fire on his way to scalp his six-wicket haul, but also registered his career-best figures – (7.2-3-19-6) in One Day Internationals.

Bumrah was equally well complimented by his fellow pacers – Mohammed Shami (7-0-31-3) and Prasidh Krishna (5-0-26-1), as the trio not only reduced the English score line to 110 All Out in mere 25.2 Overs, but also made sure that this was the first time that Indian pacers managed to scalp all the ten wickets of an opposition in ODIs while bowling first.

Fastest 150 wickets in odi

While Bumrah managed to hog all the limelight, Mohammed Shami quietly registered his name in the record books as be became the fastest Indian bowler to complete 150 ODI wickets today.

His 150th ODI wicket was Jos Buttler (30 off 32), the highest run-scorer in the English batting line up on the day. Shami’s moment arrived during the 15th Over of the innings, as the English skipper went after a short delivery bowled by the former, only to pull it straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav stationed at deep backward square leg.

With the aforementioned wicket, Shami, in his 80th ODI match, became the fastest Indian bowlers to 150 wickets in the format, getting past Ajit Agarkar who completed the same in his 97th ODI.

He also became the joint third-fastest overall to reach at the landmark, with Mitchell Starc and Saqlain Mishtaq the ones placed above him.

Fewest matches to reach 150 ODI wickets full list