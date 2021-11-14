Cricket

“For me, absolutely, I would love to captain Australia”: Marnus Labuschagne expresses his desire to lead Australian team in future

“For me, absolutely, I would love to captain Australia": Marnus Labuschagne expresses his desire to lead Australian team in future
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan ruined the game of basketball": Scottie Pippen accuses his former Bulls teammate of only being interested in scoring, proclaiming LeBron James as the GOAT
Next Article
“I’m just kind of doing what I want to do” – CM Punk responds to criticism towards his AEW booking
Cricket Latest News
“For me, absolutely, I would love to captain Australia": Marnus Labuschagne expresses his desire to lead Australian team in future
“For me, absolutely, I would love to captain Australia”: Marnus Labuschagne expresses his desire to lead Australian team in future

Australia’s ace batsman Marnus Labuschagne has expressed his desire to lead the Australian side in…