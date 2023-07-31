From Chocolate Brownie At £8.50, To Lamb Jus Worth £27, Here’s What Stuart Broad-Owned Gastropub Menu Looks Like

Tap & Run, a gastropub jointly-owned by English pacer Stuart Broad, his former Nottinghamshire teammate Harry Gurney, and hotelier Dan Cramp in the town of Melton Mowbray is back on its feet to commence with its second innings.

Functional since September 2018, the Tap and Run was ravaged with fire in June last year, when Broad was in action against New Zealand in a Test match at Trent Bridge.

Renovated and revamped at a cost of £1.3 million, it has been a month since the premium gastropub has begun welcoming its customers back. As part of the refurbishment process, a new and much larger kitchen has been set-up, which has resulted in an inclusion of an array of delicacies in the menu.

From Chocolate Brownie To Lamb Jus, Here’s What Stuart Broad-Owned Gastropub Menu Looks Like

One of the focus point of the pub refurbishment process has been on the kitchen. During an interaction with The Morning Advertiser a couple of weeks ago, Harry Gurney had revealed that a huge investment has gone in to double the size of the kitchen and improve the overall layout.

The change has helped them serve more guests with the pub being open seven days of the week. Apart from the best-sellers in steak, fries, burgers, fish, and chips, Gurney remarked that there are a host of premium items in the menu which include duck breast, lamb cushion steak or prawns, scallops etc. There is also a rich arrangement of a host of desserts which include the regulars in vegan chocolate brownie, vanilla ice-cream to truffle honey, crackers etc.

He further revealed that as far as the more refined dishes are concerned, it is his wife Avril Gurney who is responsible in the decision-making process of the same. Here’s a selection of the different items in the menu of the Tap and Run gastropub:

Starters

Chicken and tarragon bon bons, truffle aioli – £8.95

Burrata, heritage tomatoes, pestro, croutons (v) – £9.50

Garlic and parsley king prawns (shell on), grilled sourdough (gf) – £13.95

Mains

Free-range flat iron chicken, chimichurri, skin on fries – £17.95

Herb-crusted lamb cushion steak (served pink), fondant potato, summer greens, redcurrant lamb jus – £26.95

Moving Mountains burger, red slaw, avocado, vegan cheese, skin on fries (vg) – £15.95

Desserts

Vegan chocolate brownie, pecans, vanilla ice cream (vg) – £8.50

Vanilla cheesecake, salted caramel popcorn (gf) – £8.50

Selection of British cheese, truffle honey, crackers – £9.95

Stuart Broad To Invest More Time In Pub Business Post Retirement

The official business plan for both Broad and Gurney is to increase the ownership of the number of pubs from two (at present) to five by the end of the year 2026. During an interaction with BusinessLive a few days ago, Broad revealed that the plan might sound a “bit like running before we can walk”, but it is equally imperative to not lose out on quality with business expansion.

The right-arm pacer also revealed that post his retirement from international cricket he would definitely invest much more time in the pub business, but would not like to give his 100% in one particular area of interest.

“I’ll definitely take another step forward within the pub business when my cricket eventually finishes, but I think rather than going fully 100 per cent into one thing I would like to have different things in my life that keep me interested – that keep me moving forward as a person.”

Broad retires from international cricket right away after the end of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2023 Test being played at The Kia Oval.