“From the test team’s point of view, I think that’ll be really good”: James Anderson backs the appointment of Brendon McCullum as new coach of England test team

English pacer James Anderson has backed the signing of former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum as the new test coach of the side.

English cricket is set to start a new era under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Ben Stokes was named the captain of the side after the resignation of Joe Root. Brendon McCullum was surprisingly named the new test coach of the side, this will be McCullum’s first assignment as an international coach.

England dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the West Indies tour, but Ben Stokes has confirmed that both the veterans will remain a vital part of the side. Both the veterans are currently playing their trade in the County Championship. James Anderson has taken 11 wickets in three games this season, and he took the wicket of Joe Root in the last game.

James Anderson backs Brendon McCullum

Veteran English pacer James Anderson has backed new test head coach Brendon McCullum to do well. Anderson said that he has played against Brendon McCullum, and he will bring some new ideas that will be beneficial for English cricket as well. He called McCullum a forward thinker who thinks out of the box.

“Seeing how he (Mccullum) went about playing the game and captaining NZ, he was a real forward thinker, he thought out of the box,” Anderson said at the LV Insurance event in Leicester.

“From the test team’s point of view, I think that’ll be really good. He will bring fresh ideas, and energy to that group.”

James Anderson bowls Joe Root 👀 Big celebs from Jimmy for that wicket!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/y4FnvUAJ3u — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 15, 2022

James Anderson also appreciated the signing of Ben Stokes as the new captain of the side. He said that the duo of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes will definitely help the test team. Anderson also called Ben Stokes a born leader.

“Ben will do the same with his captaincy, he’s a very energetic bloke, passionate about English cricket, and he’s just a born leader,” James Anderson said.

“I think those two appointments are positive and should help the Test team gets back to where it can be, because we’ve had a few dodgy years, and we are in a sorry position in the Test Championship.”