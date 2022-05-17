Cricket

“From the test team’s point of view, I think that’ll be really good”: James Anderson backs the appointment of Brendon McCullum as new coach of England test team

English pacer James Anderson has backed the signing of former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum as the new test coach of the side.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan not as your GOAT?! Shut the f**k up, Joel Embiid": When Dennis Rodman blasted the Philly big man for regarding Wilt Chamberlain as the GOAT
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
English pacer James Anderson has backed the signing of former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum as the new test coach of the side.
“From the test team’s point of view, I think that’ll be really good”: James Anderson backs the appointment of Brendon McCullum as new coach of England test team

English pacer James Anderson has backed the signing of former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum…