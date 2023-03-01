Opening ceremony of WPL: Who all are performing at WPL opening ceremony 2023?

With just a couple of days to go for the commencement of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League 2023, the WPL official Twitter handle has confirmed for the conduction of a dazzling opening ceremony, with special performances from some of the notable names from the entertainment industry.

The ceremony will take place from 05:30 pm onwards on March 4, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, which will also host the opening match of the league between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians Women a couple of hours later.

The BCCI has also made arrangements for online sale of tickets, which will be available at BookMyShow. The prices have been kept quite nominal ranging from INR 100- INR 400 for the male spectators. Female fans’ entry has been kept free of cost, with special arrangements made for their seating.

Opening ceremony of WPL

Renowned Hindi movie actors in Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will come up with their special performances on the evening of March 4. They will be joined by the Punjabi pop-singing sensation AP Dhillon, who will entertain the crowd with some of his popular super hits.

Veteran musician/singer/composer Shankar Mahadevan will also grace the event with his presence, and will be singing the Women’s Premier League anthem.

5 teams, 22 matches in WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the WPL will feature a total of 20 league matches played amongst 5 teams over 23 days. All these matches will take place in Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy and Brabourne Stadium.

The team which tops the table post the league stage goes directly through to the finals, while the second and third placed teams play the Eliminator on March 24.

The grand finale will take place on March 26 (Sunday), at the Brabourne Stadium.