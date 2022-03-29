Gaddafi Stadium Lahore ODI records: List of batting and bowling stats and records in Lahore ODIs

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore ODI records: Lahore is all in readiness of hosting an ODI after as many as seven years.

The first ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan will begin in Lahore in less than six hours from now. Having hosted a Test match as recent as this month, Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting an ODI after as many as seven years.

Pakistan, who have played 51 out of the 61 Lahore ODIs till date, have won 31 and lost 18 to maintain an incredible ODI record at this venue. Australia, on the other hand, have won four and lost three out of their seven ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Although past head-to-head record favours Australia, a severely depleted white-ball squad due to various reasons has it in it to affect their morale despite coming on the back of a Test series victory.

Meanwhile, Pakistan should be looking to make amends in the white-ball leg after a Test series loss. With the opposition missing out on multiple first-choice players, the hosts won’t receive a better opportunity to improve their dismal ODI record against them in the last decade.

Pakistan’s last ODI series victory vs Australia had come way back in 2002. #PAKvAUS — Dixit Bhargav (@dixitbhargav09) March 28, 2022

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore ODI records

With Lahore not hosting any ODI since 2015, a large number of Pakistani players will be playing their first-ever ODI at this venue. Australia, who haven’t played a Lahore ODI since 1998, further don’t stand a chance to feature among the top performers here.

It is worth mentioning that only Pakistan captain Babar Azam has played a Lahore ODI among current players of both the teams. Azam, who had made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe, had scored 54 (60) batting at No. 4 here.

Generally, former Pakistani batting stalwarts in Shoaib Malik (1,030), Mohammad Yousuf (946), Inzamam-ul-Haq (779), Javed Miandad (604), Saeed Anwar (572) have done well in Lahore in the past.

Chase your goals, beat the shadows of negativity 💪🏼#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/4S7lwritWZ — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) March 28, 2022

Similarly, former Pakistan bowlers namely Wasim Akram (23), Mohammad Sami (19), Shoaib Akhtar (16), Shahid Afridi (16) and Saleem Malik (15) are among the best bowlers in Lahore ODIs.

Highest innings totals in Lahore ODIs

A sample size of three ODIs in the last 13 years doesn’t count for much but below are the top five highest innings totals in Lahore ODIs: