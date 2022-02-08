Gaddafi Stadium PSL records: List of highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in Lahore PSL matches

Gaddafi Stadium PSL records: The iconic cricket stadium in Lahore will be hosting the Pakistan Super League after a couple of years.

The iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be hosting the second leg of Pakistan Super League 2022 which will comprise of 15 league matches and four knockout matches between February 10-27.

In addition to Karachi, Lahore is the only other venue shortlisted for PSL 7. While the Karachi leg of the tournament witnessed a large number of high-scoring matches, it will be interesting to see whether that trend changes or not in Lahore.

Gaddafi Stadium, which has hosted 14 T20Is till date, has hosted 13 PSL matches across three seasons. In what will be the fourth PSL season to be played in Lahore, the total number of matches will end up being more than double.

With the capacity of spectators increased for PSL 7 matches in Lahore, Lahore Qalandars would be keen to build on the home advantage. The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led team are currently on the third position on the points table after winning three and losing two out of their five matches thus far.

Gaddafi Stadium PSL records

Next stop Lahore pic.twitter.com/2Dao1c2giL — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) February 8, 2022

Out of the 13 PSL matches which Gaddafi Stadium has hosted till date, eight have featured Qalandars. Hence, records are bound to be inclined towards them.

Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium

Most PSL runs by Lahore Qalandars batters Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Ben Dunk 7 257 99* 64.25 199.22 0 2 Chris Lynn 6 249 113* 49.8 180.43 1 1 Fakhar Zaman 7 207 63 29.57 135.29 0 2 Mohammad Hafeez 8 181 98* 36.2 118.3 0 1 Sohail Akhtar 8 156 68* 39 113.04 0 1 Most PSL runs by visiting batters Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Colin Munro (Islamabad United) 3 139 87* 69.5 146.31 0 2 Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi) 4 129 77 32.35 184.28 0 1 Luke Ronchi (Islamabad United) 3 123 74 41 153.75 0 1 Shan Masood (Multan Sultans) 4 110 42 27.5 115.78 0 0 Babar Azam (Karachi Kings) 3 101 63 50.5 136.48 0 1

Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium