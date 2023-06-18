Gautam Gambhir, Who Rebuked Cricketers Featuring In Pan Masala Ad, Had Earlier Advertised A Whisky Brand

Being an opinionated celebrity in India is a double-edged sword. Your takes might land you instant gratification from fans, but you can also come across as a hypocrite in the longer run. Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir is one such recent specimen in the list of such public figures.

Known for speaking his heart out without worrying about possible backlash, Gambhir’s remarks rebuking cricketers for endorsing a Pan Masala brand was received quite well by his fans and majority populace in general.

The former southpaw batter was even commended for the fact that he used words like ‘disgusting’ and ‘disappointing’ for them, despite being aware that his dear friend and former Indian batter Virender Sehwag is also in the list.

However, his moment of fame didn’t last long, as the ever-vigilant social media users were quick to produce an evidence exposing his double standards.

Gautam Gambhir, Who Rebuked Cricketers For Endorsing Pan Masalas, Had Earlier Advertised For A Whisky Brand

In a video which is now viral across social media handles, Gambhir is seen advertising a popular alcohol/whiskey brand whose tagline goes – ‘Make it Large’.

Fans have pointed out Gambhir’s affinity towards alcohol and absolute derision for a pan masala, although the harmful effects of both the substances are well noted.

A few weeks ago, Sehwag had found himself in a more or less similar situation. Post the on-field verbal spat between Gambhir and Virat Kohli during one of the IPL 2023 matches, he had exclaimed that players of their stature should refrain from such ugly fights as they are role models for millions of kids. All this rant about principles and social responsibility, despite him endorsing a pan masala brand. Read more on the issue by clicking here.

Is Gambhir Being Rightfully Criticized?

The 41-year-old was roped in as this particular company’s brand ambassador in the year 2009, and the above advertisement featuring him is also from that very year. One could, thus, cut him some slack given that a person’s views on a particular topic/issue can change overtime.

Even if we introspect into our personal selves, we’d for sure notice that our opinions/beliefs on myriad topics presently are much mature than what they were a few years ago.

Regardless, until Gambhir acknowledges the same or has some other take as his defence, people are in no obligation treat him akin some saint who stays true to his values and principles.