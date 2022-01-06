Geelong weather radar: What is the weather forecast for Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat BBL match at GMHBA Stadium?

Geelong weather radar: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Big Bash League 2021-22 Match 37.

During the 37th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat in Geelong, Melbourne Renegades captain Nic Maddinson had won the bat slip and opted to field.

Playing with as many as eight debutants due to a COVID-19 chaos in their camp, Brisbane Heat had started well to score 33 runs in four overs before losing Jack Clayton (15) and Fakhar Zaman (3) in quick succession.

Having used six different bowlers in as many overs, Maddinson persisted with spinner Zahir Khan to reap rewards in the form of two quick wickets.

Jake Lehmann and Sam Heazlett (12) did try to stitch a rescue act but the slow nature of their partnership led to the dismissal of the latter against Renegades all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. With captain Tom Cooper and a well-set Lehmann in the middle, the visitors would be hoping for some fireworks in the second half of their innings.

Nabi comes in as the X-Factor and makes a quick impact! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/vUlAvkO0L3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2022

Geelong weather radar

The bat flip at the GMHBA Stadium had to be delayed due to rain today. While it hasn’t rained since the start of play primarily due to the presence of bright sunlight, it wouldn’t be a surprise if another rain interruption happens especially during the second innings.

According to the weather forecast by AccuWeather, rain is scheduled to pour down for the rest of the night in Geelong. It would be nothing short of a miracle if the match gets completed without another interruption due to inclement weather conditions for there’s a rain probability of 71% till 10 PM (local time).

08:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain).

09:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain).

10:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain).

11:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain).