Georgia Wareham: Australian spinner’s ACL injury in WBBL 07 set to rule her out of The Ashes and World Cup next year

The Women’s Big Bash League is underway in Australia, and there is some painful news coming out of it. Australian star spinner Georgia Wareham suffered a serious knee injury during the ongoing WBBL 07.

Wareham was representing Melbourne Renegades in the tournament. She got injured in the 12th over of Adelaide’s innings and immediately clutched her knee. The injury is an ACL rupture, and she will be sidelined for months. This injury can force her to miss the next seasons’ Ashes and the World Cup, whereas the Commonwealth Games are also in doubt.

Not what we want to see in Hobart 😬@RenegadesWBBL leg-spinner Georgia Wareham comes off the field after suffering what looked like a nasty knee injury. Fingers crossed Georgia is ok! #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/kmmOFYPVB6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 20, 2021

Georgia Wareham knee injury

Wareham’s scans have confirmed the injury to her knee. Georgia looked in great discomfort, whereas she also had a ligament reconstruction on the same knee as a teenager. Australian team doctor Pip Inge gave some updates on her injury.

“She had an ACL rupture on the same knee at the age of 14 whilst playing AFL which was reconstructed using a synthetic (LARS) ligament.” “Whilst in the field yesterday she had an instability episode of the left knee resulting in a rupture of the graft.”

“As a result, she will be unavailable for the remainder of the WBBL season. Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria medical staff are working in consultation with Georgia on the longer-term management plan.”

Wareham also missed the majority of the last WBBL due to a stress reaction in her leg.

Wareham’s international record

Wareham has scalped 24 ODI wickets at an economy of 4.24, whereas she has 36 T20I wickets at 5.80. She has played a solitary test, where she scalped one wicket.

Australia is not short in spin-bowling, but Wareham was the only genuine leg-spinner in the team.