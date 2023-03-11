HomeSearch

Why is Sophia Dunkley not playing today’s WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals?

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 11/03/2023

Sophia Dunkley had scored a half-century in the last match.

During the ninth match of the ongoing inaugural season of Women’s Premier League between Gujarat Giants Women and Delhi Capitals Women in Navi Mumbai, Gujarat Giants Women captain Sneh Rana has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We would like to bat first on a fresh wicket. Everything is settled and everyone is in a good shape,” Rana told host broadcaster Sports18 at the toss.

Having started their journey with a couple of losses, Giants registered their maiden victory in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals Women, on the contrary, had started with a couple of wins to lose their third match against Mumbai Indians Women at the same venue on Thursday.

“The wicket looks pretty similar. Hopefully, it plays well. Our batters have been okay. We need to work on that. Hopefully, I can start well,” Capitals captain Meg Lanning told Sports18 at the toss.

Why is Sophia Dunkley not playing today vs Delhi Capitals?

Surprisingly, Gujarat have not only tinkered with their Playing XI but also left out their Player of the Match from the last match. In addition to opening batter Sophia Dunkley, all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has also been benched tonight.

Dunkley, who had scored a match-winning 65 (28) at a strike rate of 232.14 comprising 11 fours and three sixes, has been replaced by South Africa opening batter Laura Wolvaardt (dismissed for 1). Sutherland, meanwhile, has been replaced by spinner Georgia Wareham. GG’s astonishing decision around the English cricketer is part of a “team combination” for this particular opposition.

“We have two changes. Laura [Wolvaardt] and Georgia [Wareham] are in. It’s amazing for us that Laura has joined us. We are excited. It’s just the team combination for the particular day,” Rana added.

As far as Delhi are concerned, their lone change has come in the form of batter Laura Harris getting to make a debut in place of Alice Capsey.

