Glenn Maxwell IPL Team History: How Many Teams has Australian all-rounder played for in Indian Premier League?
Dixit Bhargav
|Published 10/04/2023
From the outset, the general perception around Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is that he has played for numerous franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. Having said that, Maxwell has played for four teams in the biggest T20 league across the globe.
While a player representing four IPL franchises is pretty normal, the above mentioned perception with respect to Maxwell is because he has traveled a lot among franchises over the course of his 11-season IPL career. In fact, the 34-year old player has represented a couple of franchises as many times in the IPL.
Glenn Maxwell IPL Team History
Maxwell, who made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) 11 years ago, was released by them after a solitary season. It was during IPL 2013 that Maxwell was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 5.3 to earn the “Million Dollar Baby” tag. However, even Indians released the right-handed batter after a season.
Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) became the third team to show interest in Maxwell by buying him during IPL 2014 auction. Having represented Punjab for as many as five seasons across two stints, Maxwell has scored a large majority of his IPL runs for them.
That said, Kings XI were not the first franchise to acquire Maxwell’s services for the second time. It was before IPL 2018 that Daredevils had bought Maxwell for the second time for a season.
Currently playing his third season for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Maxwell has played quite well for one of the most popular IPL franchises.
|Season
|Year
|Franchise
|1
|2012
|Delhi Daredevils
|2
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|2014
|Kings XI Punjab
|4
|2015
|Kings XI Punjab
|5
|2016
|Kings XI Punjab
|6
|2017
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|2018
|Delhi Daredevils
|8
|2020
|Kings XI Punjab
|9
|2021
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|2022
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|2023
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
Readers must note that Maxwell had opted out of IPL 2019 in his attempt to pursue Test dream for Australia.
Glenn Maxwell IPL Record Team Wise
|Franchise
|Seasons
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Bat SR
|Wickets
|Economy
|Bowl SR
|Delhi Daredevils
|2012 & 2018
|14
|175
|13.46
|133.59
|6
|8.11
|19
|Mumbai Indians
|2013
|3
|36
|18
|133.33
|0
|11.5
|Kings XI Punjab
|2014-2017 & 2020
|65
|1294
|24.42
|158.77
|13
|8.61
|32.31
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2021-present
|31
|890
|35.6
|155.32
|9
|7.71
|27.33
|Total
|2012-present
|113
|2395
|25.75
|154.91
|28
|8.3
|28.29