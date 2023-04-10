Glenn Maxwell IPL Team History: How Many Teams has Australian all-rounder played for in Indian Premier League?

From the outset, the general perception around Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is that he has played for numerous franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. Having said that, Maxwell has played for four teams in the biggest T20 league across the globe.

While a player representing four IPL franchises is pretty normal, the above mentioned perception with respect to Maxwell is because he has traveled a lot among franchises over the course of his 11-season IPL career. In fact, the 34-year old player has represented a couple of franchises as many times in the IPL.

Glenn Maxwell IPL Team History

Maxwell, who made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) 11 years ago, was released by them after a solitary season. It was during IPL 2013 that Maxwell was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 5.3 to earn the “Million Dollar Baby” tag. However, even Indians released the right-handed batter after a season.

Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) became the third team to show interest in Maxwell by buying him during IPL 2014 auction. Having represented Punjab for as many as five seasons across two stints, Maxwell has scored a large majority of his IPL runs for them.

That said, Kings XI were not the first franchise to acquire Maxwell’s services for the second time. It was before IPL 2018 that Daredevils had bought Maxwell for the second time for a season.

Currently playing his third season for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Maxwell has played quite well for one of the most popular IPL franchises.

Season Year Franchise 1 2012 Delhi Daredevils 2 2013 Mumbai Indians 3 2014 Kings XI Punjab 4 2015 Kings XI Punjab 5 2016 Kings XI Punjab 6 2017 Kings XI Punjab 7 2018 Delhi Daredevils 8 2020 Kings XI Punjab 9 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Readers must note that Maxwell had opted out of IPL 2019 in his attempt to pursue Test dream for Australia.

Glenn Maxwell IPL Record Team Wise