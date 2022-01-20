“Grace has a great skill set for the T20 format”: Grace Harris replaces Beth Mooney in Australia’s Women’s Ashes squad

Women’s Ashes: All-rounder Grace Harris will replace Beth Mooney in the Australian squad, Mooney was ruled out due to a jaw injury.

The Women’s Ashes will start from 20 January 2022 with 3 T20Is, followed by a test and three ODIs. This Ashes will be played in the multi-series format with points being allocated for each game. However, ahead of the series, Australia dealt a major blow.

Beth Mooney got hit on her jaw while practicing, and she is set to undergo an operation. The ball struck Mooney with enough force for the Queenslander to immediately double over in pain. She removed her helmet and walked out of the nets. There was enough swelling on her face, and she was sent for scans.

Beth Mooney is the number one batter in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings. In WBBL 07, she scored 528 runs at an average of 52.80, with one century and four half-centuries. She played a crucial part in Perth Scorchers’ triumph in the competition. Australian coach Matthew Mott is hopeful that Mooney will recover soon.

“Beth was batting incredibly well and as can happen, just a rogue ball came up and put her in a tough position and she tried to get out of the way, but copped it on the side of the chin,” Mott said.

Women’s Ashes: Grace Harris replaces Beth Mooney in the Australian team

Just hours ahead of the first T20I game in Adelaide, the Australians have announced the replacement. All-rounder Grace Harris has been drafted in the squad as a replacement of Beth Mooney. Grace Harris was a part of the Australia-A squad, but she is now drafted in the main team. Harris last played for Australia in 2016.

Big hitting allrounder Grace Harris has been added to our #Ashes squad for the T20I component! Welcome, @189Grace! 💥 pic.twitter.com/FSn5V4w4ul — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 19, 2022

Grace Harris represented Brisbane Heat in the recent WBBL 07, where she opened the innings. Harris scored 420 runs at an average of 32.30, whereas he also scalped six wickets in bowling. She is famous for her aggressive batting, and her bowling is a plus for the side. Harris has played 11 T20Is for Australia, whereas she has also played 9 ODI games.

“Whilst the injury to Beth is unfortunate it does provide an opportunity for someone else to step in to the squad,” chief selector Shawn Flegler said.

“Grace has a great skill set for the T20 format and has the ability to play multiple roles if required.”