Green Park Kanpur pitch report: India Legends vs South Africa Legends pitch report today match Road Safety World Series

Green Park Kanpur pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Green Park in Kanpur for India Legends vs South Africa Legends match.

The 2nd season of the Road Safety World Series is set to begin in Kanpur, and the first match of the tournament will be played between India Legends and South Africa Legends. A total of 23 games will be played in the tournament across four venues (Kanpur, Raipur, Indore and Dehradun).

A total of 8 teams will take part in the tournament i.e. India Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, Bangladesh Legends, England Legends and New Zealand.

The Indian team will be led by Sachin Tendulkar, and players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, etc are also a part of the team. Suresh Raina, who recently retired from cricket will be making his debut for the side. South Africa Legends will be led by Jonty Rhodes in the tournament.

Green Park Kanpur pitch report

Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium is set to host the opening game of the Road Safety World Series 2022. This ground has hosted just T20I back in 2017, and a total of 4 IPL matches have been played here. So, it is clear that this ground has not hosted a lot of T20 games in the past.

Few hours before we get back on the field. The legends are ready to lead their teams to glory in Season 2 of the Road Safety World Series.​ 😍#Roadsafetyworldseries #RSWS #Legends #legendsareback #Roadsafetyawareness pic.twitter.com/y1BVbQKSuj — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 10, 2022

The average 1st innings score in IPL games has been 161 runs, and all the matches have been won by the chasing teams. Even the only T20I game here was one by the chasing teams. So, it is clear that this pitch improves in the 2nd innings and both captains would aim to bowl after winning the toss.

A fresh pitch is expected to be used for this match and the pitches have been batting-friendly in Kanpur in the past as well. In the initial overs, the pacers may get some help from the pitch, but it won’t be too much. In the middle-overs, the spinners can play an important role on this pitch.