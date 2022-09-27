Greenfield Stadium capacity: Greenfield International Stadium Thiruvananthapuram seating arrangement

Greenfield Stadium capacity: A jam-packed Thiruvananthapuram crowd will witness team India take on the Proteas in the first T20I tomorrow.

After notching up yet another home T20I series victory, against the Aussies this time around a day ago, team India have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, where they will face the ever-competitive South Africans in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Greenfield International Stadium.

While Rohit Sharma might have accomplished his 9th consecutive bilateral series win for India since taking charge as full-time skipper, he still is yet to have his answer as far as his team’s death bowling is concerned.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who returns back in this series after impressive performances in this very department during the Asia Cup, will be closely looked at by the skipper and the team management.

As for South Africa, who have never lost a T20I series in India, it will not only be about maintaining this impeccable record against the no.1 ranked T20I side, but also prepare themselves for the all-important T20 World Cup akin team India for the last time before the mega event.

Greenfield Stadium capacity

Established in the year 2015, The Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is one of the bigger grounds in India, with a seating capacity of around 55,000 spectators.

With the state of Kerala set to host an international match after a three-year gap, the enthusiasm amongst the fans to witness some of their favourite cricketing stars was quite palpable to say the least, as they were present in huge numbers to have their glimpse for even a few seconds.

Despite the minimum price bracket for the match tickets being INR 1,500, as per recent reports, 75% of the tickets have already been sold for the first T20I on Wednesday.

The ticket pricing has been divided into three brackets as per the stadium’s seating arrangement, which can be viewed below.