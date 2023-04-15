GT vs RR Pitch Report of Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT have won and lost one match apiece so far at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season. (Photo Courtesy: AFP)

The 23rd match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals tomorrow (Sunday), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both GT and RR had won their previous respective matches, and are presently placed at the third and first spot respectively in the points table.

While Gujarat went on to successfully chase a target for the 11th time out of 12 matches since the previous season last Thursday, Rajasthan became the first IPL team to defend a score lesser than 190 this year, after Sandeep Sharma held his nerve against CSK during the final Over last Wednesday.

Thus, with both the teams on a roll early in the season, expect a cracker of a contest on Sunday night.

GT vs RR Pitch Report of Narendra Modi Stadium

The details of the previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been etched in the minds of Cricket fans, as they witnessed a Rinku Singh special against GT, wherein he smashed five consecutive Sixes off the last five deliveries of the match to miraculously take KKR over the line.

The contest had turned out to be a high-scoring thriller, with 411 runs collectively scored by both the teams off 40 Overs.

While the surface will yet again assist the batters tomorrow as well, it is not likely to be a batting paradise like most other venues in the country. Both the pacers (with the new ball), and the spinners will have a role to play in Ahmedabad tomorrow, with the pitch likely to provide an equally challenging contest with both bat and the ball.

Expect the captain winning the Toss to field first, as the venue has not been an ideal one for defending totals since the past couple of seasons.

Likely changes in GT and RR playing XI tomorrow

RR left-arm pacer Trent Boult is likely to play tomorrow’s match against GT, after he was rested during the previous match due to a “small niggle”.

As for Gujarat, there remains no injury concerns in the camp till the time of writing.