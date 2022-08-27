“I am so excited to bowl to him”: Rashid Khan picks Suryakumar Yadav to score big runs for India in Asia Cup 2022

Rashid Khan has backed Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav to score big runs for India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022

Team India will start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on 28 August 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. They are the defending champions and would want to clinch the title around this time around as well.

Suryakumar Yadav will play a big part for the Indian team in the tournament. He has been one of the most consistent performers of India since his debut. He recently scored a century in the 3rd T20I against England and became just the 5th Indian batter to score a T20I hundred.

Surya has some brilliant T20I numbers under his belt, where he has scored 672 T20I runs in 23 games at a S/R of 175.46. He has scored 5 half-centuries and 1 century in the process.

Rashid Khan picks Suryakumar Yadav to score big runs in Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has applauded Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. He has said that Suryakumar is the player who can score big runs for India in the Asia Cup 2022. Rashid insists that Surya is a player who is always positive, and there is always healthy competition between him and Surya.

ALSO READ: Rashid Khan picks tougher batter between Virat and Babar

“He is a brave player. The way he has performed in the IPL and for the Indian team, he has shown his skill and talent. He is one player who can score big runs in the Asia Cup,” Rashid Khan told journalist Sawera Pasha.

“He is one player who is always positive and he always stays busy at the crease. He always tries to keep performing for the team. Bowling to him in the IPL used to be tough. It was healthy competition. I am so excited to bowl to him when he steps out onto the field for India.”

Time for the next challenge🏏✈️ pic.twitter.com/Trq1EsbVHX — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 23, 2022

Rashid Khan has dominated Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 format, where Surya has been able to score just 33 runs in 30 balls, but Rashid has still not been able to dismiss once in the T20 format.