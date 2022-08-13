Sophia Gardens Cardiff pitch report: Sophia Gardens cricket ground pitch report Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix The Hundred

Sophia Gardens Cardiff pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix match.

Welsh Fire will take on Birmingham Phoenix in the league match of the Hundred 2022 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Birmingham Phoenix won their last game, whereas the Welsh Fire are in search of their first win.

Ben Duckett will miss this match for the Welsh Fire, and the team will certainly miss his presence. David Miller, Tom Banton and Joe Clarke will take care of the Welsh Fire’s batting. The bowling of the side is not looking great as well.

For Birmingham Phoenix, the duo of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone will again be playing an important role, whereas Will Smeed also scored a record century in the last game. The bowling looks solid with the likes of Imran Tahir, Adam Milne and Kane Richardson.

Sophia Gardens Cardiff pitch report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has been the track that bowlers have loved enjoying. This pitch has always supported the pacers, and they can generate a good amount of support in the initial overs of the game. The new set of Kookaburra balls are swinging, and they will have some help.

The mid-wicket boundary of this ground are quite big, and the spinners can take advantage of it. Although once set, the batters can play their shots considering the true bounce on the wicket. The outfield of the ground is very fast as well, and once placed in the gap, the balls race away to the boundary.

A total of 9 T20Is have been played at this very ground, where the chasing teams have won 6 of those games. The average 1st innings score in these games has been 150 runs. In T20 domestics, the average score has been 154 runs, which suggests that the bowlers have done well here.

Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles played at this ground earlier this season, where the batting was not that easy, and both spinners & pacers got support from the pitch.