Edgbaston Stadium pitch report: Birmingham Edgbaston pitch report today for Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets The Hundred

Edgbaston Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets match.

Birmingham Phoenix will take on Trent Rockets in the league game of the Hundred 2022 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Both sides have played some great cricket in the tournament so far.

Birmingham Phoenix have won two of their three games, and this team is looking in great form. Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali are the best players of the side, whereas Will Smeed and Matthew Wade have also done well for the team. The batting of the side looks great as well.

Trent Rockets are unbeaten in the tournament so far, and this is one of the most stable teams in the competition. The batting lineup of Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Dawid Malan can hamper any bowling lineup, whereas the bowling of the side has been brilliant as well.

Edgbaston Stadium pitch report

The Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham has hosted a lot of matches recently, but still, the quality of the pitches has been outstanding so far. All the matches of the Commonwealth Games were played here, whereas this ground has also hosted a match of the Hundred this season.

The pitch at the Edgbaston Stadium has been a really competitive track, with a little more help for the batters. A flat track is expected in this match, and the batters can play their shots by trusting the bounce of the wicket. The outfield of this ground is quite fast as well, and the ball will travel fast.

An outrageous innings from Dawid Malan 👏 Manchester Originals hit the second-highest score in The Hundred’s history in the first innings. Trent Rockets have chased it down with ease.#TheHundred2022 pic.twitter.com/RQhxOnYfts — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 13, 2022

However, it was seen in the Commonwealth Games as well that the pacers are getting a visible amount of help in the initial overs of the match as well. Earlier, Birmingham Phoenix faced Southern Brave this season, which was a high-scoring game, but pacer Henry Brooke stook a fifer.

A total of 6 T20Is have been played at this very ground, where all the matches have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings T20I score at this ground has been 170 runs, which suggests that it is a good batting wicket.