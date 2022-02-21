PSL playoffs schedule: PSL 2022 playoffs schedule and timings

PSL playoffs schedule: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars would face each other in the ‘Qualifier’ of Pakistan Super League 2022.

During the 30th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League, the Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Lahore Qalandars in the Super Over in what turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller the fans witnessed at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

While the match marked the culmination of the league stage, it could have not got off to a better end with the Playoffs just a day away.

The match looked done and dusted for Zalmi as their pacer Mohammad Umar was handed the task of defending as many as 24 runs in the final Over, after posting 158/7 batting first. But, Qalandars’ skipper- the left-pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi just decided to showcase his batting prowess as he tonked Umar for three Sixes and a Four to lead the match to a Super Over with a maximum of the final delivery.

In the Super Over, it was now turn of the Zalmi skipper- Wahab Riaz, who gave away mere 5 runs, only for his batters- Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Haris to chase it down with 4 balls to spare.

With both the aforementioned teams having already made it through to the Playoffs, Peshawar, who ultimately finished third at the points table (12 points), had the slimmest of chance to overtake Lahore (placed 2nd) had they bundled up the latter under the score of 49 in order to play the ‘Qualifier’ against Multan Sultans.

Going down in the history books 📚 The final game of our round, and what a game it was! We finally got to witness a super over and Shaheen’s magic with the bat! @PeshawarZalmi won the super over. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #LQvPZ pic.twitter.com/QrjjIdxfyy — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 21, 2022

PSL playoffs schedule

Ultimately, with both the teams tied at 12 points each, it is the Lahore Qalandars, with a better Net Run Rate of 0.765 than Peshawar Zalmi’s at -0.340, who would face the Multan Sultans during the ‘Qualifier’ on February 23.

Multan finished at the top of the table, with a total of 18 points, after losing just a solitary match during the league stage.

Peshawar Zalmi would then face the Islamabad United in ‘Eliminator 1’ the very next day on February 24.

The loser of ‘Qualifier’ would then lock horns against the winner of ‘Eliminator 1’ during the ‘Eliminator 2’ fixture on February 25, with the grand finale to take place on Sunday, February 27 between the winner of ‘Qualifier’ and ‘Eliminator 2’.

Qualifier – 23/02/2022 – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars.

Eliminator 1– 24/02/2022 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United.

Eliminator 2 – 25/02/2022 – Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1.

Final – 27/02/2022 – Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2.

All the matches will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with the matches to commence at 8:00 pm (IST) and 7:30 pm (Pakistan time).