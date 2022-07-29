Harmanpreet Kaur husband name: Is Harmanpreet Kaur married?

Harmanpreet Kaur husband name: The SportsRush brings you the family details of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

India Women are playing against Australia Women in the opening game of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India won the toss and opted to bat first, but they lost the Smriti Mandhana early. Shafali Verma played a decent knock of 48 runs, but the rest of the batters failed again.

However, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur again stabilized the Indian innings by scoring a brilliant half-century in the middle-order. She scored 52 runs in 34 balls with the help of 8 boundaries and 1 six. Harman’s strike-rate was 152.94, and she helped India to reach a competitive score of 154-8.

Harmanpreet was struggling for form for a long time, but she regained her form in the WBBL with Melbourne Renegades and she had a brilliant world cup with the Indian team as well. In WBBL, she scored 406 runs at 58.00, whereas she also scalped 15 wickets with the ball. She was WBBL’s player of the tournament.

In the World Cup this year, she scored 318 runs at an average of 53.00 with the help of one century and two half-centuries.

Harmanpreet Kaur husband name

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was born on 8 March 1989 in Punjab’s Moga village. She was brought up in Moga only, and she is the first cricketer from her village. Her Zodiac sign is Pisces. Harman completed her college at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya in Jalandhar.

Harmandar Singh Bhullar is Harmanpreet Kaur’s father, and he works as a clerk in a bank. Satwinder Kaur is Harman’s mother, and they are four siblings. She has two brothers and one sister (Hemjeet Kaur). Harmanpreet Kaur is not married yet, and she is not even in an open relationship with anyone.

Harman is a Sikh by religion, and Virender Sehwag has been her favourite cricketer. She made her ODI and T20I debut against England in 2009. Her test debut also came against England in 2014.