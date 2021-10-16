Harmanpreet Kaur injury update: Indian T20 captain got injured and came back to take Richa Ghosh’s wicket in WBBL07

Harmanpreet Kaur injury update: Indian T20I captain got injured during the WBBL 07 game and took Richa Ghosh’s wicket on return.

The Women’s Big Bash League is underway in Australia, and there are a total of eight Indian players playing in the tournament. Harman Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues are representing Melbourne Renegades, and they made their debut against the Hobart Hurricanes.

However, the WBBL 07 didn’t start well for Harman, and she got injured while fielding.

Harmanpreet Kaur WBBL 07 Injury

Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and opted to bat first against the Melbourne Renegades. During the match, Georgia Wareham was bowling the 5th over, and Rachel Priest was facing her. The 2nd ball of the over went in the air, and Harman Kaur tried to take the catch by diving forward. However, during the process, she landed awkwardly and injured her shoulder.

Harmanpreet, then left the field to grab some medical attention.

Harmanpreet Kaur came back from Injury and took Richa Ghosh’s wicket

After spending some time outside, Harman came back on the field. She bowled her over of off-spin and took the wicket of her Indian counterpart Richa Ghosh. Ghosh tried to hit over extra cover, but she could not clear the fence. This is the maiden wicket for Harman in WBBL07.

Harman also got injured during the Hundred league this season, and this is an important tournament for her. She has not been at her best for a long time, and keeping the world cup in mind next season, WBBL 07 is very important.